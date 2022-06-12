Sask. Roughriders confirm 13 players, 5 staff have tested positive for COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have confirmed that a total of 13 players and five other staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Riders confirm that 10 players are still sidelined, and three players have since been removed from COVID protocol.

"We've had cases in just about every position," said Jeremy O'Day, vice president of football operations and general manager. "It's pretty spread out."

He said the spread is due to travelling on planes and buses as well as sharing hotel rooms.

Wednesday's practice has been cancelled as a result. Tuesday's practice was also cancelled, but the team had expected to return to the field on Wednesday.

The Riders' next game is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. CST in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.

The team says it is uncertain if the COVID-19 outbreak will force the cancellation of Saturday's game.

"We're not at the point where we're changing or postponing any games, but it is getting close," said O'Day.

"It's difficult to have a game if you haven't had enough time to practice or to make sure you have enough players to put on the roster."

The club said it is following all CFL COVID-19 protocols and is in regular contact with the league for guidance.