Well, if there's not a "Help Wanted" sign posted online by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, there should be.

It would read: One CFL calibre cornerback, experience not required but definitely an asset.

A shortage of cornerbacks on the market would be the only logical reason for Chris Jones insistence on converting Duron Carter.

Has Donald Trump slapped tariffs on football players too?

Carter is a great CFL receiver who is now an average defensive back.

He's a player who loves the spotlight, craves it, needs it.

So what satisfaction can Duron Carter, the son of a NFL legend, get in the defensive secondary where a good game is when nobody notices you?

Carter was certainly noticed in Saturday's 23-17 loss to the hapless Alouettes.

Despite being less than impressed with Duron Carter's play in Saturday's loss to the Alouettes, head coach Chris Jones says he will keep Carter on defence. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Carter was the covering defensive back on two of the longest plays of the night including Chris Williams' 79-yard touchdown.

Throw in a pair of costly penalties, which he described as "ticky-tack", and Carter received attention he didn't want.

He was the first player reporters swarmed to once the door to the Riders' locker room opened after the game.

"It wasn't a tough night for me, it was a tough night for the team." Carter responded to the first question asked.

The next question was more of an opinion.

"It looked like you were struggling out there," stated one reporter.

"Oh man, I wasn't. Do you want me to tell you what you look like?

Next question.

"Is it fair to say you serve this team better as a receiver?" asked another reporter.

"Oh man, I don't know, I feel I serve this team as a great player. I don't even understand why you're asking me these questions."

In fairness to Carter, if he is as bewildered as everyone else on why he now plays with the defence, he isn't showing it.

He is being professional.

As for the man responsible for Carter's football metamorphosis, head coach Chris Jones remained firm in keeping Carter on defence.

"Too many big plays, too many penalties," was Jones' critique of Carter's play against the Alouettes.

"Does this mean you're going to shift him away from defence?"

"Nope."

"How do you make him a better cornerback?"

"We've got a lot of work to do, we've got some technique work to do."

Or better yet, make it easy for yourself and ship Carter back to the offence.

Quarterback Woes

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Brandon Bridge did not take advantage of his starting opportunity in Zach Collaros' absence. Bridge was intercepted twice and completed less than 45% of his passes. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Saturday's game against the Alouettes was the first without Zach Collaros.

With the Riders' number one quarterback sidelined indefinitely with a concussion, Brandon Bridge's opportunity to run with it was wasted.

Bridge completed 45% of his passes and threw two interceptions in one half of work.

He was yanked in favour of rookie David Watford for the second half.

Watford provided a bit of a spark in his CFL debut, throwing one touchdown pass but he was also picked off twice.

Rookie quarterback David Watford didn't hesitate when asked to critique his CFL debut. "Bad, bad, a lot to learn from, a lot to correct." He will have to wait like everyone else to find out who starts against Hamilton on Thursday. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

If nothing else, we are now back to the 'who starts the next game' type questions.

Chris Jones will never say until he has to.

Brandon Bridge can only hope it's him.

"It's going to be tough but at the end of the day I just have to showcase why I should be out there."

He certainly didn't Saturday night, but he was quick to offer his support to whoever starts against the Tiger-Cats this Thursday.

#HumboldtStrong

The surviving players from the Broncos bus crash were part of the pre-game ceremonies at Mosaic Stadium. (Saskatchewan Roughriders)

It was an emotional beginning to the Riders game at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders dedicated the evening to the Humboldt Broncos organization and their families.

The surviving players and families were all in attendance.

It affected receiver Naaman Roosevelt who had Humboldt Strong embroidered on his shoes.

"It was pretty crazy to see the families out there to see the Humboldt players that were on the bus." said Roosevelt after the game.

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt wears Humboldt Broncos-themed cleats during Saturday's game against the Montreal Alouettes. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"As a kid, 18,19, 20 years-old, 21, I couldn't imagine experiencing that. We just wanted to show our support in any way. I'm glad I was a part of this, to see this, to show my support on my cleats, to just let them know our prayers and thoughts are with them and their families."

Quick Turnaround

The pre-game ceremony included a video address from Broncos president Kevin Garinger. Surviving players and families were in attendance. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

It what has to be one of the shortest spreads between home games in Riders' history, they will be right back at it Thursday when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.