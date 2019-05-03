The Saskatchewan Roughriders bolstered their Canadian pass catching depth at their earliest opportunity Thursday.

The Riders, with the sixth overall pick in the CFL Draft, selected six-foot-six receiver Justin McInnis from Pierrefonds, Que.

McInnis, who played his college ball at Arkansas State, was considered to be one of the more pro-ready players in the draft.

However, the Roughriders may have to wait before they see McInnis in Saskatchewan.

McInnis with his big body type has also attracted the interest of the NFL.

He has accepted mini-camp invitations from the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts.

In fact, McInnis is already in Indianapolis where he took the call from the Riders following their first round draft selection.

Arkansas State wide receiver Justin McInnis has NFL interests from Indianapolis and Tennessee before entertaining thoughts of joining the Riders. (Arkansas State)

At this point, the CFL will have to take the backseat while he attempts to take the first step towards fulfilling a dream this weekend.

"Growing up, the NFL was always the dream" said McInnis moments after learning of his CFL opportunity.

"I just really love football, I will play anywhere for any team. The opportunity the Saskatchewan Roughriders are giving me means a lot."

But his top priority is giving the NFL his best shot.

If he fails to get an offer from the Colts this weekend, he will take the same attitude to Tennessee the following weekend.

With their second round pick, the Riders followed suit and grabbed six-foot-five New Mexico receiver Brayden Lenius who grew up in Regina.

But before Lenius entertains any notions of playing for his home town team, Lenius will audition for the San Francisco 49ers at their rookie mini-camp this weekend.

Should McInnis' and Lenius' NFL careers go no further than their respective NFL rookie camps, Roughriders training camp kicks off in just a few weeks in Saskatoon.