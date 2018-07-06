Riders win despite revolving door at quarterback

It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but a win is a win, and one can not overstate the importance of the Roughriders' victory over Hamilton.

The Riders were coming off a home loss to Montreal, a team that stumbled into Regina on a 13-game losing streak.

Only those looking for a big payout were betting on the Riders to beat Hamilton five nights later.

Yet, despite a wild quarterback rotation strategy employed by head coach Chris Jones, Saskatchewan managed to defeat the Tiger-Cats 18-13.

With a loss to the Ti-Cats, the Riders would have been one and three going into a bye week. With games coming up in Hamilton, two against Calgary and one against Edmonton, Saskatchewan could conceivably have been out of it by Labour Day.

But somehow ... they won, to even their record at two and two.

The puzzled look on the face of Chris Jones was the same most of the fans had Thursday night while trying to figure out the head coach's strategy of rotating quarterbacks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"The pressure to win every week is big," said Jones immediately following the game.

"But to come up big in the fourth quarter with guys people aren't expecting to make those plays that are younger than 30 years old, that's what I was most proud of."

Twenty-five year old Tobi Antigha came up with an interception which led to a go-ahead field goal, and 23-year-old Josh Stanford hauled in a spectacular catch which set up the game-winning touchdown.

But one can not over look a large play by the oldest player on the Riders' roster, 34-year-old Charleston Hughes, who scored the second touchdown of his career, on a 2nd quarter, 57-yard interception return.

Or, the game winning major from 32-year-old Marcus Thigpen with under two minutes left on the clock.

Despite Brandon Bridge's determined run to the end zone in the second quarter, the Riders' quarterback fumbled at the one-yard line. Bridge was 11 of 13 in the game for 101 yards passing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

However, with all those plays to chat about during Jones's post-game media conference, all reporters really wanted to know about, was the coach's wacky quarterback rotation.

"It is what it is, until we figure it out," said Jones.

No, the Riders' boss doesn't think it's still the pre-season, he just doesn't have the patience for his stable of backups right now.

In case you missed it, the Riders 400-grand quarterback, Zach Collaros, suffered a concussion in week two.

Option B is Brandon Bridge.

But the home grown QB nicknamed Air Canada has not looked very good in Collaros's absence.

Option C is David Watford, arguably the best looking quarterback at training camp.

While looking dynamic at times, he quickly shows off his inexperience with an ill-timed turnover.

So against Hamilton, Jones gave Bridge the first two series, then he gave Watford the next two, and that was the theme for the rest of the night.

"You know I want more out of them, I'm hard on them," explained Jones.

David Watford was the other half of Chris Jones' quarterback platoon. He was three for six for 47 yards passing. However he led all Riders' rushers with seven carries for 50 yards. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"They both have unique qualities. David is probably a little faster than what Bridge is, but Bridge has a little more experience so we're just going to keep grinding until we figure out."

Neither quarterback, working with a playbook with most of the pages torn out, was particularly effective combining for less than 150 passing yards.

But turnovers were kept to minimum.

The only one coming on a Bridge run to the end zone in the 2nd quarter, which was brilliant until he fumbled at the one-yard line.

"It was strange, I've never been a part of that," said Bridge referring to the quarterback rotation.

"It's hard to get into a rhythm at quarterback like that. I think I did a great job not putting the ball in jeopardy."

From a defensive perspective, Riders' defensive lineman Tobi Antigha believes the QB rotation was effective.

"It keeps them off-balance, you don't really know what you're going to get." said Antigha on what the Ti-Cats defence was facing.

"Playing defence is all about getting a feel, if you're switching quarterbacks out every series, it's going to throw a wrench on how you play against them."

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, left, is chased by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes. Despite the loss, Masoli tied a CFL record with his ninth consecutive game of 300 or more passing yards. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jones didn't just fiddle on the psyche of his quarterbacks, there was also a three-man running back rotation between, Thigpen, Tre Mason and Jerome Messam, too.

Even though Thigpen produced the game-winning touchdown, he too was wondering about the revolving door, but in coach we trust he says.

"I feel we didn't have a good rhythm, our quarterbacks were switching, our running backs were switching, it's one of those things, you just have to trust the coaches." said Thigpen.

Fool me once, shame on you, but the Ti-Cats aren't likely to be fooled again should the Riders play the same cards in two weeks time in Hamilton.

Jones doesn't sound overly optimistic the concussed Collaros will return anytime soon, so he may not have a better alternative.

"I'm trying to not even think about that, just how can we win the next ball game with who we have?"

Which is not exactly a glowing endorsement of Bridge, Watford or recent signing Devin Gardner.

"If we pick a guy up off the street then great, just trying to make our team better."

The post-game call-in shows were jammed with fanatic fans who want the Riders' to rotate Jones out the door and on to the street.

But a win is a win, and a timely one at that, stated the veteran Charleston Hughes.

Riders' veteran Charleston Hughes, who scored his second career touchdown on a 57 yard interception return believes it was a timely victory. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

"It builds morale for the team. Everybody's happy, you can hear the music in the background, everybody feels good. Plus we're going on a bye so everybody gets to go home and see their families, go on vacation for a little bit and step away and come back even more excited."

That's all the fans can ask for, too.