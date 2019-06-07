The Saskatchewan Roughriders 'huck and chuck' their way to pre-season loss

The streak continues but at least the rookie head coach doesn't put a whole lot of stock in it.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders concluded their 2019 CFL pre-season Thursday night with a fairly exciting 35-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which meant the Riders went through another tune-up season without a victory to show for it.

In fact, they have had no pre-season victories since beating the Ottawa Redblacks on June 14, 2014, six straight years without momentum going into regular season openers.

But do meaningless losses in the silly season carry over into the real season? Riders head coach Craig Dickenson was asked that question on Wednesday.

"I was in San Diego in 2000 and we started the pre-season 4 and 0. We didn't lose a game, and we didn't win another game until November."

Craig Dickenson marked his Mosaic Stadium debut on Thursday as head coach of the Roughriders. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Roughriders have also lost their first game on the road, six straight years.

Which takes us to Hamilton next Thursday when the Riders will kickoff the 2019 campaign. By then, the Riders will have flushed their pre-season losses and gone through their final cuts.

Will the survivors of final cuts be an improvement over the 2018 team which finished with a record of 12-6?

Gone to the NFL are head coach and general manager Chris Jones, defensive stud Samuel Eguavoen and top receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert. Willie Jefferson, another defensive stud, now wears Bombers blue.

Hello to Dickenson, defensive tackle Micah Johnson, running back William Powell, and linebacker Solomon Elimimian.

However, you may want to hold off on buying that Elimimian jersey — for now — as Dickenson's promise of seeing the former B.C. Lion on the field "soon" is wearing pretty thin.

Without having to face the likes of Willie Jefferson and Adam Bighill, Zach Collaros had time to throw for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns in one-half worth of work. (Bryan Eneas / CBC News)

With or without Elimimian, who somehow hurt himself during collective bargaining, the Riders defense will be in good shape and will carry the load again.

As for the offense, based on Thursday's pre-season contest against Winnipeg, there is room for cautious optimism.

Quarterback Zach Collaros, who had trouble staying healthy in 2018, actually threw more touchdowns than interceptions Thursday night, completing more pass attempts than not.

Granted, the Bombers didn't bring their 1st team defense with them, electing to give the night off to Willie Jefferson, Adam Bighill and company. So, Collaros had a relatively easy time to go about his business.

Backup quarterback Cody Fajardo scored a third quarter touchdown against the Bombers to give the Riders a 20-16 lead. (Bryan Eneas / CBC News)

He also now has William Powell who just may be the difference maker — he is being hyped to be.

"Having a guy like him back there, once he gets past those first 4 to 6 yards he's very special," said Collaros who played the entire first half.

It has been running back by-committee during the Chris Jones regime, but Powell has been brought in to be the Riders' feature-back, a carry-the-load type player who will make the offensive line happy and take pressure off the passing game.

"Oh he's definitely a nice addition," said Naaman Roosevelt after a 4 catch, 67 yard and 1 touchdown night.

"Oh my goodness, the holes he finds and the moves he makes, for receivers he makes it easier for us to block."

Powell finished a short-night's work with 7 carries for 55 yards, and two catches for 20 yards.

What Powell provides is a catalyst for the type of offense Craig Dickenson desires.

Saskatchewan Roughriders' defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy ran for 20 yards on a first-half kick return. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Dickenson provided his first controversial comment at training camp last week when he stated the Riders' would not be "a huck and chuck" team.

Dickenson, who doubles as the Riders' special teams coordinator favours "a dink and doink" type offense, which is more ball control and first downs.

But that statement gave Rider Nation visions of last year's offense which scored only 25 touchdowns, and nine via the pass. This year they may actually have the tools to do what's drawn out on in the playbook.

"I just don't believe in sandlot football. We want to be precise. We want to be calculated, and we will leave it at that," said Dickenson again Thursday night.

Don't roll your eyes.

Thursday's 433 yards of net offense would rank in the top three of all the games they played last year.

Cautious optimism, even if their record stinks in the pre-season.