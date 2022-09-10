Riders bring in pair of former Alouettes to be focal point of offence

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are banking on a pair of former Montreal Alouettes to jump-start the offence next season.

The Riders signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke to two-year deals on Tuesday, the first day of free agency.

"Every time you go in and play a game in Sask., you see the whole city … and just how amazing it is in Regina," said Wieneke, who recorded 45 catches for 589 yards and two touchdowns with the Als last year.

"I want to be a part of that and I'm so excited."

In 2021, the 28-year-old from South Dakota State University was fifth in the league with 898 receiving yards and led the CFL in touchdown receptions with 11. Last year he had 589 yards and two touchdowns.

Signing Harris, meanwhile, gives the Riders a veteran quarterback after the team parted ways with fan favourite Cody Fajardo.

Harris, 36, completed 71.6 per cent of his passes for 4,157 yards last season with the Alouettes.

The six-foot-three, 212-pound American is entering his 12th CFL season and Saskatchewan will be his fifth different team after spending time with Toronto, Ottawa, Edmonton and Montreal.

Quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke signed two-year deals with the Roughriders. (Pete McCabe/Peter Power/Canadian Press/File)

Harris's best CFL season came in 2018 with Ottawa when he threw for a career-high 5,116 yards. In 161 career regular-season CFL games, Harris has thrown for 28,610 yards with 154 TDs and 71 interceptions. He has been part of two Grey Cup-winning teams (Toronto in 2012, Ottawa in 2016).

Wieneke said he's thrilled to still have Harris as his quarterback.

"We were roommates on the road," he said. "He knows everything that's going on in every football game, and he's just truly a student of the game, and just a great leader and mentor for all the guys in the locker room."

Former Riders QB Cody Fajardo is taking his talents to the Montreal Alouettes. (The Canadian Press)

Fajardo, meanwhile, is heading in the opposite direction after signing a two-year deal with Montreal.

He delivered a heartfelt farewell to Rider nation Monday on Twitter.

Micah Johnson returns to the Riders after spending last season in Hamilton. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

The Riders shored up the offensive line by signing former B.C. Lion Peter Godber, and Philip Blake from the Toronto Argonauts.

Defensive lineman Micah Johnson returns to the Riders after spending last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr. and defensive lineman Stefen Banks are coming over from the Calgary Stampeders, and receiver Juwan Brescacin is headed to Regina from the Argos.

Alouettes takeover

The Canadian Football League has taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL made the announcement Tuesday and said former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president.

In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise's day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office. General manager Danny Maciocia will continue "to focus on the important work of building the team's roster for the upcoming 2023 season."

This marks the second time in roughly four years that the CFL has taken over operating the Alouettes. It did so May 31, 2019, from Robert and Andrew Wetenhall.