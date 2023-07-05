On Thursday night, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are hoping to give their fans something they have not seen in nearly a year — a regular season win at home.

It's been 363 days since Rider fans and players celebrated a win at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask. The team is hoping to break that losing streak as the 2-1 Roughriders host the 0-4 Edmonton Elks at 7 p.m. CST.

"I haven't specifically mentioned how long it's been because I don't want to put pressure on the guys. I mean they know it's a big game," said head coach Craig Dickenson on Wednesday.

"For the veteran guys, they know it's been a while and there's really nothing like walking off that field victorious."

In 2022, the team started 3-0 at home after beating the Ottawa Redblacks 28-13 in front of more than 26,000 fans. The game ended in controversy, with Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli suffering a season-ending injury after a low hit from Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino .

The team then lost six home games in a row last season, and lost its home opener for this season against Winnipeg on June 16, 2023.

But the Roughriders cold streak at home doesn't seem so bad when compared to the Elks, who have lost 19 consecutive home games at Commonwealth Stadium — a CFL record. The team's last win on home turf was in 2019.

The Riders beat the Elks in Edmonton 17-13 at the season opener, but Dickenson said he doesn't think Edmonton is as bad as their record would indicate.

"That defence is really good. That defensive line is good and they run to the football, so it's going to be a tough game and our guys know it," Dickenson said. "I think they're a much better team than 0-4."

Riders running back Jamal Morrow said he feels well-rested after the bye week and the team is focused on breaking its losing streak at home.

"I think if we can start fast that would be a huge step for us," Morrow said, noting the Riders won't underestimate the Elks.

"We haven't won at home in a while. Good teams take care of business at home, so it's important for us to go out there and get a victory."

Players confident as injuries sideline starters

The Riders receiving corps is down another starting player. Slotback Jake Wieneke was placed on the six-game injured list because of a knee injury. Wieneke joins several fellow pass-catchers on that list: Derel Walker, Brayden Lenius, Kian Schaffer-Baker and Juwan Brescacin.

"We ain't flinching, we like the guys we have. I think you'll see guys making plays tomorrow that maybe you didn't think would," said Trevor Harris, who is quarterback for the team. One of those players is veteran Regina product Mitchell Picton who will step into the starting lineup for Wieneke.

"He was one of the guys in training camp, I was like why isn't this guy playing? He is a beast."

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Mitchell Picton (81) will be in the staring lineup on Thursday replacing an injured Jake Wieneke. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

The Riders also have two changes along the offensive line. Left tackle Jerald Hawkins has also been put on the six-game injured list with a knee injury, while centre Peter Godber is on the one-game list. Brandon Council will start in place of Hawkins and Logan Bandy comes in at centre for Godber.

The second-year player has been utilized as the sixth lineman for the Riders, coming in at various positions this season.

"In some ways, it's harder to be the sixth man because you never know whether you are going to go in or where you're going to play. When you are starting the game you know for sure what's going to happen. It's a lot nicer to prepare when you know you're starting," Bandy said.