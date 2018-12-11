Riders add former Regina Rams all-star receiver to their roster

Former Regina Rams standout receiver Mitch Picton will get another pro shot with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Riders added Picton to their roster on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 200 pound receiver was originally selected by the Riders in the fifth round (37th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected Mitch Picton in the fifth round of the 2017 CFL draft. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

After returning to the University of Regina for his final year of collegiate eligibility, Picton signed with the Riders in November of 2017 where he spent the playoffs on the teams' practice roster.

This past season Picton was released following training camp, but the 23-year-old returned to the Riders and spent the final four weeks of the regular season on the practice roster.

​ ​

Picton spent five seasons at the Rams from 2013-17, playing in 38 games where he hauled in 170 receptions for 2,447 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2016 Picton led all Canada West receivers with 58 catches for 834 yards and 11 touchdowns. That year he was named a 2016 USports First Team All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star.

The Riders also signed national offensive lineman Emmanuel Adusei (Carleton University), national defensive linemen Mathieu Breton (Bishop's) and Tresor Mafuta (Saint Mary's).

All three players spent parts of last season on the Riders practice roster.