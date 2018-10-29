Rider tickets for home playoff game up for sale

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a home playoff game for the first time since 2013.

The Rider's 35-16 victory over the B.C. Lions Saturday means the Regina team will finish either first or second in the division.

Their final ranking will depend on the game between B.C. and the Calgary Stampeders this coming Saturday.

If B.C. wins, Saskatchewan will finish first in the division and will host the western final on November 18.

If Calgary wins, the Riders will come second and will be home for the semi-final on November 11.

Either way the Riders will enjoy at least two weeks off before they play again.

Despite the exact date of the game still being up in the air, tickets are already up for sale on the Rider's website.

Most of the seats have already been purchased. There are single seats throughout the stadium and many spots available in the endzones.