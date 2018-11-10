From Yukon to Australia: Rider pride is worldwide

Saskatchewan Roughriders fans really are everywhere.

It's a long-standing joke that Riders fans always seem to pop up at every sporting event regardless of where it is in the world. There are plenty of examples.

A New Orleans Saints game:

I repeat, <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/Riders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Riders</a> fans are EVERYWHERE. Two of the best fan bases in the world mingling here <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> <a href=" http://t.co/1ktlE9XlpG">pic.twitter.com/1ktlE9XlpG</a> —@TweeterMillsCBC

A Dallas Cowboys home game:

Rider fans are everywhere <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/riders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#riders</a> <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/CowboysNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CowboysNation</a> <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/PatriotsNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PatriotsNation</a> <a href=" http://t.co/kZEoD4eKum">pic.twitter.com/kZEoD4eKum</a> —@kranny4

A Kansas City Royals baseball game:

<a href="https://twitter.com/sskroughriders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sskroughriders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> Rider fans are everywhere, even in KC!!! <a href=" http://t.co/i9s7sFWqxE">pic.twitter.com/i9s7sFWqxE</a> —@DZimzy

A PGA Tour event in San Diego:

So I go all the way out to San Diego to watch Tiger at the Farmers Insurance Open and what do I see?? Man, Riders fans are everywhere.....boggles my mind. <a href=" https://t.co/mAIDnlgDD8">pic.twitter.com/mAIDnlgDD8</a> —@stevecoady

The winter Olympics in Russia:

Bobsled finish line lol, love how Riders fans are everywhere!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympics</a> <a href="http://t.co/UJsd4V36cc">pic.twitter.com/UJsd4V36cc</a> —@MooseJawNick

Even a market in Mexico:

<a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/Riders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Riders</a> poncho, anyone? Apparently there's a market for these in Mexico 😂 <a href=" https://t.co/XkUo25joda">pic.twitter.com/XkUo25joda</a> —@CBCLorenda

As the Riders get set to play their first home playoff game since 2013, CBC Radio's The Morning Edition tracked down fans who will be cheering for them far from the Riders' home city.

Rider Pride from the land down under

Wessley McGrath sports his Saskatchewan Roughriders hat at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. (Wessley McGrath)

Australia resident Wessley McGrath talked about what's it's like to be a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan more than 14,000 kilometres away from Rider Nation.

Australia resident Wessley McGrath talks about what's it's like to be a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan more than 14,000 kilometres away from Rider Nation. 7:07

Former Yukon premier campaigns for the Roughriders

Yukon Party leader Darrell Pasloski casts his ballot in Whitehorse's Mountainview riding, for the territorial election, Nov. 7, 2016. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Darrell Pasloski, the former premier of Yukon, joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger from Hawaii to explain how he brought Rider Pride to the territories.

Darrell Pasloski, the former premier of Yukon, joins Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger from Hawaii to explain how he brought Rider Pride to the territories. 7:20

The Big Green Apple: New York man loving life as a Roughriders fan

Joe Lozito, left, gets a pre-game photo with Dariusz Bladek, right, from the Roughriders. (Submitted by Joe Lozito)

Merrick, New York resident Joe Lozito joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to talk about his first full regular season as a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan.