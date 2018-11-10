Skip to Main Content
From Yukon to Australia: Rider pride is worldwide

Saskatchewan Roughriders fans really are everywhere.

The Morning Edition caught up with Saskatchewan fans living outside Rider Nation

Peter Mills · CBC News ·
Sasskatchewan Roughriders fans cheer before the CFL East Division final game against the Toronto Argos at BMO Field in Toronto, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)

It's a long-standing joke that Riders fans always seem to pop up at every sporting event regardless of where it is in the world. There are plenty of examples.

A New Orleans Saints game:

A Dallas Cowboys home game:

A Kansas City Royals baseball game:

A PGA Tour event in San Diego:

The winter Olympics in Russia:

Even a market in Mexico:

As the Riders get set to play their first home playoff game since 2013, CBC Radio's The Morning Edition tracked down fans who will be cheering for them far from the Riders' home city.

Rider Pride from the land down under

Wessley McGrath sports his Saskatchewan Roughriders hat at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. (Wessley McGrath)

Australia resident Wessley McGrath talked about what's it's like to be a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan more than 14,000 kilometres away from Rider Nation.

Australia resident Wessley McGrath talks about what's it's like to be a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan more than 14,000 kilometres away from Rider Nation. 7:07

Former Yukon premier campaigns for the Roughriders

Yukon Party leader Darrell Pasloski casts his ballot in Whitehorse's Mountainview riding, for the territorial election, Nov. 7, 2016. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Darrell Pasloski, the former premier of Yukon, joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger from Hawaii to explain how he brought Rider Pride to the territories.

Darrell Pasloski, the former premier of Yukon, joins Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger from Hawaii to explain how he brought Rider Pride to the territories. 7:20

The Big Green Apple: New York man loving life as a Roughriders fan

Joe Lozito, left, gets a pre-game photo with Dariusz Bladek, right, from the Roughriders. (Submitted by Joe Lozito)

Merrick, New York resident Joe Lozito joined Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to talk about his first full regular season as a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan.

Merrick, New York resident Joe Lozito joins Morning Edition host Stefani Langenegger to talk about his first full regular season as a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan. 2:28

About the Author

Peter Mills

Peter Mills is an Associate Producer with the Morning Edition on CBC Radio One in Saskatchewan. Follow him on Twitter @TweeterMillsCBC. Do you have a story idea? Email peter.mills@cbc.ca.

