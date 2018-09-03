'Can't believe this happened': Rider fan from New York experiences Labour Day Classic

The Labour Day Classic is a special experience for any football fan — including Joe Lozito.

The avid sports fan from Merrick, New York saw the Roughriders play at home for the first time on Sunday, which happened to be the Labour Day Classic.

"It was just a great time," said Lozito, also known as New York Joe.

"I'm just glad I was able to experience it."

Lozito became a fan of the green and white unexpectedly. After deciding to learn about the CFL earlier this year, he started a Twitter poll to help him decide which team to cheer for.

Joe Lozito chats with Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds before the Labour Day Classic in Regina. (Submitted by Stephen Safinuk)

The results were overwhelmingly in favour of the Roughriders.

Lozito saw the Riders play earlier this year in Hamilton.

He wanted to see them play in a home game, but didn't think it would possible until a group of CFL fans chipped in the help pay for the trip.

He says a friend in Regina named Stephen Safinuk, who dresses up as Star Wars character Darth Maul for Rider games, helped make it possible.

"We wanted to do something nice for a guy who deserved it, and thankfully CFL fans responded in an amazing way," said Safinuk.

He said CFL fans from around the country raised $900 in about a day.

"I think any Rider fan needs to experience the atmosphere of Labour Day in Regina," he said.

What an absolutely great weekend. It was a pleasure being <a href="https://twitter.com/joe_lozito?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joe_lozito</a>'s "Joe-ffeur" and seeing Labour Day from the POV of someone who has never been before.<br><br>Thanks to everyone who helped bring him here. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLfamily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLfamily</a> is amazing and I'll fight anyone who disagrees ;) <a href="https://t.co/TI2S2HmFmF">pic.twitter.com/TI2S2HmFmF</a> —@Safimod

"There is nothing quite like it in the CFL, and when this got started there was no other game that we wanted to bring him to.

"I got to see firsthand how much Ridernation, and the CFL family, embraced Joe as one of their own."

On his way back to New York, Lozito said he still in awe from the experience.

"I still can't believe this happened," he said before heading back to New York. "The kindness of people is just unbelievable"

"I knew that going in, but to see it first hand and be treated like I was treated was amazing,"

Game experience

Lozito says it was a "nerve-racking" game up until the end, but he was happy with the Riders winning 31-23.

He said there's "no question" that Rider fans at Mosaic Stadium lived up to their reputation as the most dedicated fans in the league.

"I can't imagine there's a crowd in the CFL that even comes close to this," he said.

"It lived up to everything I hoped it would."

He says he's been trying to tell people in New York about the CFL, saying it's a fun league and great football.

Although it could be a couple months away, Lozito hopes to bring his family to a Riders' home playoff game.