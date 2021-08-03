Rider fan catches mischief charge after running onto Mosaic stadium during game

A Roughrider fan has found out there are consequences for celebrating his "Rider Pride" a little too hard.

A 24-year-old man from Tisdale, Sask., is now facing a mischief charge after he ran onto the field at Mosaic Stadium during the team's final home game of the regular season.

The Regina Police Service say the man jumped onto the field during the game while wearing street clothes.

He was able to run from the south end zone to the north end zone and up the steps of the concourse before being arrested by officers.

The man is now facing a charge of mischief under $5,000.

Under the Criminal Code, mischief is defined as anyone who willfully "obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property." In this case, police are saying the lawful users of Mosaic Stadium were "the thousands of fans who stayed off the field."

The 24-year-old has been released on an undertaking with conditions to not be at Mosaic Stadium.

He's set to make his first court appearance on Dec. 29.

Saskatchewan won the game against the Edmonton Elks 29-24.

The Roughriders set to play the final game of the regular season in Hamilton on Saturday and have already locked up a home playoff game later this month.