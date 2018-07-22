'I couldn't wait to get inside': Rider fan from New York experiences first CFL game

Many people in Saskatchewan say they were born Roughriders fans, but you don't have to be from Saskatchewan to back the green and white — just ask New York's Joe Lozito.

"Rider nation — they're not a fan base, they're a family," said Lozito.

Lozito was born in New York and started cheering for the Riders about seven months ago, after starting a twitter poll to help him chose which CFL team to support.

The poll garnered nearly 1,800 votes, with fans of the green and white dominating the results.

Joe Lozito, left, poses for a photo with Roughriders receiver Naaman Roosevelt, right. (Submitted by Joe Lozito)

"The choice was made for me, and I couldn't be happier. It's been fantastic," said Lozito.

"I really feel like I've been taken in by this monstrously-sized family of great people that all love the same thing. Not to sound dramatic, but it's really heartwarming."

Joe Lozito, left, travelled from New York to Hamilton for his first CFL experience. (Submitted by Joe Lozito)

Lozito has received numerous items in mail from Rider fans, including Roughrider coins, DVDs, swag and even homemade baking.

"Since the day that I said, 'okay I'm a Riders fan,' Rider nation has been great," he said.

To prepare for life in the Rider nation, Lozito has spent numerous hours studying the team and its history.

"I immersed myself in everything I could and I'm a lot more educated than I was back in January, but I still have a lot to learn," he said.

First CFL experience

After becoming interested in the CFL, especially the Roughriders, he got his first taste of Canadian football when the Riders took on the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Thursday.

"Just walking up to the stadium was kind of goosebumpy," he said.

"I couldn't wait to get inside."

Despite some minor trash talking from a Hamilton fan early in the game, Lozito says he was taken aback by the sportsmanship from Ticats fans after the Riders won.

"It's great to be around. It was really really a lot of fun," he said