The Saskatchewan government has approved regulations that will govern ride-hailing companies in the province.

That means companies like Uber and Lyft could start up in the province as early as mid-December, so long as they follow any rules established by municipalities.

SGI says drivers transporting passengers will have the option to use a Class 5 licence — the standard license for smaller personal vehicles — provided they meet "certain conditions," or a commercial licence (Class 1-4).

Those conditions include having completed the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) program — the tiered system for new Saskatchewan drivers that lasts at least 18 months after passing a driver's test — then having at least two years post-GDL driving experience in Canada or a reciprocal jurisdiction.

They also must have a "have a satisfactory driver history," which means less than 12 points under the Driver Improvement Program in the last two years and no impaired driving-related suspensions in the last 10 years.

Drivers working for hire will also have to pass annual criminal record checks and vehicle inspections.

"SGI has developed a provincial framework that strikes a good balance between public demand and safety," Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a news release.

"Ridesharing will provide Saskatchewan residents more ways to get around in the province, and another option for planning a safe ride home."

The regulations are also changing for taxi and limousine drivers. SGI says they will now also be able to use a Class 5 license, or continue using a Class 4 license.

The regulations will come into effect on Dec. 14, 2018.

"Saskatchewan has some of the strongest impaired driving legislation in the country, but in addition to having effective legislation and strong penalties, it is crucial to ensure the availability of safe, convenient and reliable transportation options," ​MADD Canada Regional Manager Michelle Okere said in the press release.

"An industry that will provide more safe rides and be an effective partner in the effort to end impaired driving."

Ride-hailing companies will be required to hold at least $1 million liability coverage for all affiliated drivers and vehicles, SGI said.