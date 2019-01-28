Ride-hailing rules, heritage homes and parking on lawns to go before city council

A few hot topics are on the docket for City Council to take a look at on Monday.

Rules and regulations around ride-hailing are set to be looked at. The regulations were presented to the city's executive committee on Jan. 16, before being passed back to council.

Here's what's included in the proposed framework:

Having a single licence for each company which varies in price depending on how many vehicles drive for each company.

No caps on how many vehicles can operate within this framework.

No minimum fare.

No cameras required in TNC vehicles.

Trip data be kept and submitted to the city.

The provincial Vehicles for Hire Act came into effect on Dec. 14, 2018.

Regulations around ride-hailing were introduced at the provincial level last December. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

The act says people can drive for ride-hailing companies with a "restricted" Class 5 licence — the standard licence for smaller personal vehicles — provided they meet "certain conditions," or a commercial licence.

The city isn't including additional restrictions in their recommendations.

Heritage home designation

The future of the Cook Residence at 3160 Albert Street is to be decided at council.

The owners of the building want it torn down, but advocates are calling for its preservation.

The Cook house was built in 1929. It was purchased in November, 2018 by Carmen Lien and Adriana Gourgaris, who later in the month applied for a demolition permit.

The subject appeared before a Regina Planning Commission meeting earlier this month.

"The Cook House made it possible for the artist, the poet, the philosopher and people of science to apply their crafts and enhance everyday life," Heritage Regina president Jackie Schmidt wrote in a letter presented at that meeting.

The home is currently on the city's heritage holding bylaw list, something the owners did not know when they purchased the home according to architect Layne Arthur.

He spoke on the owners behalf at the Regina Planning Commission meeting, as one of the owners was in Mexico.

The sprawling two-storey building was designed by the architectural firm of Van Egmond & Storey. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Arthur estimated then that structural restoration could cost about $2.5 million.

He wouldn't say what the owners plans for the property were, however, he said the owners feel they can redevelop it and "maintain the heritage integrity of the neighborhood."

"It's a story that we've heard a lot," Schmidt told CBC News. "People say they didn't know, or [restorations] cost an exorbitant amount. These are all things we've heard before."

City administration indicated it met with the owners to discuss plans and talk about "benefits provided under the city's Heritage Building Rehabilitation Program."

Arthur told the commission that tax exemptions would cover less than four per cent of restoration costs.

Parking on front lawns

Parking a vehicle on front lawns could soon net a $250 fine.

A report presented to council earlier this month indicated the City of Regina fields some 300 complaints a year about vehicles parked on front lawns.

Earlier this month Regina's community and protective services met and recommended city council approve an amendment to the Regina Community Standards Bylaw that introduces an escalating fine structure.

Under the amended bylaw, vehicles would only be permitted to park in driveways on the lot, approved parking spaces, carports or legal parking pads.

Parking spaces in the front yard would not be able to exceed 22 square metres in size.

A report presented to the City of Regina says half of the cases of people parking on their front yard are resolved voluntarily. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

If someone is found to be in violation of the proposed amendment, a notice would be issued to the homeowner letting them know how they're in violation, how they can comply with the law, when the deadline for compliance is and what a potential punishment would entail.

Upon a second inspection, if the situation has not been remedied, a ticket and an order to comply would be issued. Those ticketed would have 15 days to appeal.

If there is a third inspection and there is still no solution, the city would tow the vehicle to an impound lot.