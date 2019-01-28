Riddell Centre reopens after second U of R cockroach incident of the school year

The pest control work is done, but some students are still expressing concerns about the recent discovery of cockroaches in the Riddell Centre — the second time they've been found this school year.

University of Regina spokesperson Paul Dederick confirmed the exterminators had done their work and the Riddell Centre had been reopened.

"I'm told that the spraying event last night went according to plan and that a number of insects were impacted and removed," he said.

When asked how the university hopes to manage the situation, Dederick deferred to the email sent to staff and students ahead of Sunday night's extermination efforts.

That email said it is not unusual for large facilities like the University of Regina, particularly those with multiple buildings and with food services, to have pest-related issues come up from time-to-time.

"Pest control is an ongoing issue and requires ongoing efforts, so we will continue to monitor and manage the situation," he said.

This isn't a tiny suburban house - Eric Cox, film student

Some students in the Riddell Centre Monday were unaware there had been cockroaches. Some weren't overly concerned about it and said they never saw the bugs in the time they spent at the Riddell Centre.

Psychology student Shayla Pelletier, however, said she had concerns about the bugs being found so close to where food is served.

She said she eats at the Riddell Centre's restaurants quite often, but that might change.

"I think that's kind of unsanitary," Pelletier said. "I don't really want to be eating in a place where there's cockroaches."

Eric Cox, a film student, said the cockroach problem might have bugged him more last year, when he relied almost exclusively on food from the restaurants on campus.

He said he was worried about how it might affect students who do rely heavily on campus food.

"It sounds like they're going to have to take bigger measures," he said. "This isn't a tiny suburban house that takes a few traps, and a spray, it's got to be a little bit bigger than that."

Killing cockroaches requires a 'thorough job': exterminator

Muhammad Khalid, manager of Safe Tech Pest Control in Regina, said dealing with a cockroach problem requires a thorough extermination effort.

He said big spaces and restaurants make dealing with the pests challenging.

"Restaurants, they have so much grease, they're frying things," he said.

"There are so many gaps or cracks or crevices or holes in their structure, so cockroaches find it easy to find safer places to hide and live longer."

A university spokesperson said an extermination effort Sunday was successful. (Joel Sartore/Getty Images )

Kahlid said it's crucial to ensure the areas where traps are set or pest killing gels are used are completely free of crumbs so that there is nothing else for the roaches to survive on.

He said cockroaches are often brought to new places by people who are unaware of their presence.

"People, they can have a cockroach in the house and they take their backpack go to the job and leave the backpack in the back of that restaurant or whatever, then the cockroaches come out" he said.

He said cockroaches tend to multiply very quickly and they seem to do so even faster in the winter months.