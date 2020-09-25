Regina High School Athletic Association cancels fall sports competitions

Intercollegiate and inter-school cross country, football, soccer and volleyball will not happen in Regina high schools through the 2020 fall season.

The announcement from the Regina High School Athletic Association (RHSAA) came Thursday, after numerous options were considered including the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority's COVID-19 guidelines.

The RHSSA news release said schools still have the option to organize extra-curricular sports, practices and intramural activities.

"Participation will be predicated on agreement from administration, athletic directors, coaches and student athletes," the release said.

"Any participation will adhere to the mini-league recommendations within the Re-open Saskatchewan plan and Government of Saskatchewan guidelines."

High schools in Regina that choose to operate in-school football, cross-country and soccer practices, inter-squad competitions or drills will start next Monday, with various end dates ranging from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14.

Volleyball is slated to start on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and conclude on Nov. 28.

The RHSAA release said any of the directions provided in Thursday's release could change, pending the COVID-19 situation.

The RHSAA said it would support schools and those involved in their sports programming to ensure school sports can still happen.

The release said decisions about winter sports were to be made at a later date.

