U of R reviving journalism program, extending scope to include communications

The University of Regina is relaunching its recently paused journalism program with some changes, now offering a bachelor of arts in journalism, news media and communication.

The announcement, made Tuesday, revives a program that was put on hold by the U of R in December 2022.

Shannon Dea, dean of the U of R faculty of arts, said the including communications alongside journalism will help prepare students for the working world.

"We find that many of our graduates end up in careers in strategic communication. We are seeing that more and more among journalism school graduates," she said.

Shannon Dea, U of R dean of the faculty of arts, said the redesigned program offers students more versatility. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

The school will also see changes to its mandatory paid internship program. Dea said students will now have the opportunity to do their internships in either communications or journalism.

Dea said the school had seen a steady decline in enrolment over the last decade prior to the hiatus. She said the number of students was in single digits in some of those years.

When asked about the switch in the program's trajectory, Dea said it will help students prepare for what's to come.

"The world of news media is a tumultuous place right now. Lots of folks are making career changes. Giving students some more versatile set of skills makes them kind of future-proof as the job market changes," she said.

Many broadcasters and publishers in the country — including CBC — have announced cuts to their workforces in recent months. Last week, Bell Media announced 4,800 layoffs at CTV and CNN Bloomberg, the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations and cuts to multiple newscasts across the country.

Joe Camplin, a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Regina, said he's heard of industry cuts throughout his time at the school. With less than a year before he graduates, he said he's not shying away from journalism jobs, even at a time when they're hard to find. He said his classmates share the same sentiment.

"For the most part I think everyone's pretty happy with what they chose to do," he said. "I know there is some stress generally about the job market, but I think overall, there's a sense of optimism."

Joe Camplin, a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Regina, says he’s not shying away from journalism jobs, even at a time when they’re hard to find. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Dea said the new program is also more flexible and convenient for students with interdisciplinary interests, working professionals and mature students.

Previously, students looking to do journalism at the U of R had to do two years of pre-journalism, or have a previous degree, before applying for the program. Now students will enrol with the faculty of arts for their four-year program and opt for the journalism, news media, and communication program as one of their available majors.

Gennadiy Chernov, director of the school, said journalism will remain at its core. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Gennadiy Chernov, the program's director, said journalism will remain at its core, despite the addition of communication courses. He said everyone who graduates will do so as a journalist with journalistic values.

"[Graduates] will still have the ethical responsibilities as any journalist has, but on top of it, they will be more versatile in terms of their skills, communication skills included," he said.

Chernov said he's seen tectonic changes in the field of journalism, but is hopeful seeing his former students working as journalists.

"[The jobs] became a bit different. Now, you have to be more flexible. Now, you have to work more with different media," he said.