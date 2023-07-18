Independent review of Prince Albert Police Service produces 45 recommendations

An independent review into the Prince Albert Police Service produced nearly four dozen recommendations.

The Saskatchewan government released the list of 45 recommendations to news media Tuesday morning. It did not release the full report.

The recommendations focus on the service and adjacent bodies, namely the city's police board of commissioners.

They include enhancing the service's criminal investigation division to address serious crimes other than homicides, creating job descriptions for each position at every rank and developing a risk-management program — which, according to the document, the service did not have.

