'I feel I need to stay and help': Retirement on hold for Kindersley grocery store worker

Grocery store workers are arriving to work each day to help customers get the essentials they need during COVID-19.

Caroline Burke, who has worked at the Kindersley and District Co-op for more than 40 years, was supposed to be retiring. Instead, she has stepped up to make sure the store runs smoothly during the pandemic.

"I feel I need to stay and help the younger people," Burke said.

Burke stepped back from being a supervisor about a year and a half ago so she could retire in 2020. However, it's hard to hire new staff and train people right now, she said.

Burke said she was a little hesitant about going to work when the pandemic first hit, but now feels comfortable.

"You always have that extra stress," Burke said.

"My husband comes home and he brings his stress — and then actually at work there is stress, but that's my freedom and get away."

They call you by your name more than they ever have. - Caroline Burke

Burke said she's noticed people being conscious of keeping their distance in the store and the cashiers now have Plexiglass protecting them. She's also noticed them being appreciative.

"They call you by your name more than they ever have ... and they are very thankful," she said. "Thanking us for being there for them each time they come in."

Caroline Burke says she tries to be a positive person at the Kindersley and District Co-op store. (Submitted by Caroline Burke)

For people who can't come to the store, the store has set up a delivery service.

Burke said she still hopes to retire at some point later this year, but until then she will continue to try to always be a positive person for customers.

"I believe that they already know we're there for them."