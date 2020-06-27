Retired educator worries teachers aren't being consulted about back to school guidelines

As a retired teacher, Joyce Nicholson has been following the developments about the back to school COVID-19 guidelines with interest — and concern.

"The decisions are being made from the top down," she said. "I don't see a lot of input coming from the people that are actually involved."

Nicholson started teaching in 1975 and worked in the field both in Canada and internationally, including a five year stint as a high school guidance counselor in Calgary.

She has seen many conversations about how parents feel about the guidelines, but worries teachers aren't being heard.

In particular, Nicholson said she's thinking of teachers who have a newborn at home or a spouse who is immunocompromised.

"Parents are given a choice to do what they feel is right for their children concerning returning to school," she said. "Teachers do not have that same opportunity to decide what they feel is right for themselves as individuals."

She's also concerned that once teachers do go back to school, they'll struggle to implement the guidelines.

"The kinds of things that teachers are going to need to do to ensure a classroom is safe is on top of that content that they need to teach," she said. "It's a huge responsibility and I think there are a lot of assumptions and expectations on individual teachers."

Nicholson suggested bringing in retired teachers like herself or parent volunteers to help.

But Patrick Maze, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, doesn't think bringing back retired teachers is the answer.

"If it's retired teachers who we are depending on, well, often they're up in that age bracket that ... we're most concerned about with the virus," he said.

Maze said individual teachers should talk to their employers about concerns they might have and he expects schools will need to hire extra cleaning staff.

Recommendations can't be enforced, says STF president

Schools have until June 30 to submit their back to school plans to the Ministry of Education and Maze said he's looking forward to seeing the specific actions that are included in those plans.

"We know that social distancing in schools is going to be very difficult," Maze said. "We have buildings that are at or over capacity. And so the recommendations from the chief medical health officer can't be enforced in those situations."

He said many schools have portables added on to manage increased enrolment, but that solution doesn't address the increased need for bathroom space, which could be an issue if more hand washing is enforced.

"There's lots of parents and lots of staff members and, of course, lots and lots of teachers who have lots of concerns for what's going to happen in September," Maze said.

"We want to make sure that student and staff safety is the No. 1 priority and that we're not cutting corners just in order to save a few dollars or because our budgets don't permit us to spend on safety of our staff and students."