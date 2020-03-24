Retired, graduate nurses called to apply for emergency practising licence to fight pandemic
The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association put out the call for non-practising or retired nurses to apply for an emergency practising licence.
The association put out the call on its website. It said the licensure of eligible registered nurses will be expedited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The association said the emergency practising licence will be valid for 90 days and could be extended if needed. As well, the registered nurse or nurse practitioner must hold liability insurance with their registered nurse licence from their home province or territory.
Eligibility criteria:
- Any non-practising or retired registered nurses or nurse practitioners who meet the hourly bylaw requirements.
- Registered nurses or nurse practitioners from another Canadian jurisdiction.
- Graduate nurses who can write the National Council Licensure Examination in Saskatchewan.
- Graduate nurses who can write the National Council Licensure Examination in another jurisdiction.
- Retired or non-practising registered nurses or nurse practitioners in Canada.
- Must meet the hourly bylaw requirement, be licensed in good standing and meet English language requirements.