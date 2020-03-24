Retired, graduate nurses called to apply for emergency practising licence to fight pandemic

The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association is asking for applications for an emergency practising licence.

The association put out the call on its website. It said the licensure of eligible registered nurses will be expedited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association website calls all eligible nurses to apply. (SRNA.org)

The association said the emergency practising licence will be valid for 90 days and could be extended if needed. As well, the registered nurse or nurse practitioner must hold liability insurance with their registered nurse licence from their home province or territory.

Eligibility criteria: