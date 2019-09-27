SWAT team closes down street in Regina for two hours

Just before midnight on Thursday, police swarmed a home on the 400 block of Retallack Street in Regina.

Police received information that two people with outstanding warrants were inside the home.

When police arrived, they closed the street and brought in the SWAT, crisis and canine units to secure the area. The extra measures were taken because, Regina police say, the house has a history of violent calls and they needed to ensure officer safety.

The pair barricaded themselves inside the house and a negotiator was used to bring them out.

About two hours later, police arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

Police tell CBC there were several other people inside the home at the time of the arrests, but the man and woman were the only ones taken into custody.

Police say it isn't known if guns were a factor in the standoff.

The street reopened to the public shortly after 2 a.m.