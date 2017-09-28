Saskatoon restaurateurs happy with first day of reopening

Restaurants are relaxing into the new normal in Saskatchewan.

Phase 3 of the province's reopening plan began Monday, allowing restaurants to open at half-capacity and with guidelines for menus and staff.

"I was nervous and excited," Daniel Ford Beavis, co-owner of O'shea's Irish Pub, told Saskatoon Morning.

"It turned out quite good for us."

The restaurant looks different than usual with new glass barriers at the bar, highlighted menu items on the walls so people can order from there and all staff wearing masks.

"The best part about it was every customer that came in was respectful and careful and followed the rules," Beavis said. "It was exactly what we hoped for."

Daniel Ford Beavis is the co-owner of O'Shea's Irish Pub in Saskatoon. (CBC)

Most of the staff from before the pandemic was hired back, he said. Regulars were able to get back on the patio to drink and eat.

"We tried to make everything just match up and it felt like O'Shea's once people got in there."

I think people just wanted to get out and have something different as opposed to a home-cooked meal or takeout. - Jon Tyson, owner, Pink Cadillacs

Beavis said there are plenty of financial issues with reopening, but is not dwelling on them. He one of his main concerns is the possibility of restrictions being re-enacted.

"I'm worried that we'll have to regress and go back to how it was," Beavis said. "We're all trying to do the best we can to keep things open so that everybody can be safe and get back to a life that feels a little bit like normal."

Beavis said he's being the guinea pig for some other restaurant owners he knows. He said he's opening and working through the little issues and will let them know what it was like.

Jon Tyson, owner the two Pink Cadillacs restaurants in Saskatoon, said he couldn't wait to reopen. The '50s-style diners had families come over lunch and supper time on the first day open, he said.

"I think people just wanted to get out and have something different as opposed to a home cooked meal or take out," Tyson said.

The biggest difference for the diner is the masks and hand sanitizer at every spot possible, he said.

"It's not like nobody had a clean restaurant before. It just seems now we're a lot more aware of it and I think everybody is doing their due diligence to make sure that everybody is safe," Tyson said.

The diner is offering its regular menu, but getting some items in stock has been a challenge, he said.

"A lot of our suppliers are actually having some issues getting some things in, especially from the states," he said.

Tyson and Beavis both said they wouldn't have been able to open without the 75 per cent wage subsidy provided by the federal government.

Tyson said his biggest concern now is the unknown.

"Like everybody else, you just don't know what the next couple of months are going to bring," Tyson said. "Hopefully there's not a second wave or anything — everybody's trying to be positive and moving forward."