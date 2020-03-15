Sask. restaurants, bars prepare for new reality of business during pandemic

Saskatchewan restaurants have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, using everything from takeout to curbside pickup.

Now many are preparing to reopen to the public.

The provincial government announced last week that bars and restaurants will be allowed to open on June 8, provided the COVID-19 situation in the province doesn't take aturn for the worse before then. Establishments that do open will have to follow some new guidelines, such as limiting themselves to half-capacity.

"Nervousness and excitement would be the way to describe that," Daniel Ford Beavis, co-owner of O'Shea's Irish Pub in Saskatoon, said of being able to reopen.

Beavis said the bar shut down before St. Patrick's Day out of caution. Now, it is preparing to open the rooftop patio.

"There's going to be much less seats available up on the top there," he said. "We're taking away half of our tables so we can have social distancing."

He said some of the guidelines are complicated, but that the bar will do what it can to comply, open and help those suffering from isolation fatigue.

"We're still going to have that same patio, the same sunshine and everything that we've come to expect over the last 19 years," he said.

Restaurants and bars in Saskatchewan are expected to be allowed to reopen at half-capaity on June 8. (CBC)

Shawn Moen, co-owner of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing Company, said there is optimism and trepidation associated with reopening. He said his establishment will not be opening on June 8.

"There's lots of operational challenges with retrofitting your existing operation to comply with public health orders," Moen said.

"For 9 Mile, it's going to be extremely tough to open," he said. "We're a really small location — and we're designed so that people bump into each other and kind of have to get to know their neighbours."

Moen said that even at half-capacity, 9 Mile won't be able to have people properly physically distance. He said he's cheering on those who are opening, but is taking more time himself.

Biggest hurdle will be customer confidence, says Regina restaurant owner

Sam Pat, co-owner of Cafe Bollyfood and owner of two Taco Del Mar locations in Regina, said the biggest hurdle will be reassuring people the restaurant is taking all the needed precautions.

He said if people don't trust restaurants to properly clean and therefore don't come, it's going to be a tough time.

"[I'm] sitting with a pen and paper trying to figure out what's going to happen next."

I'm very excited for the opening. But again, I'm not sure if we'll be able to make it. - Sam Pat, Regina restauranteur

Cafe Bollyfood is set to reopen at half-capacity on June 8. Pat said staff are moving tables around so there is proper distancing and maintaining proper sanitization.

Pat said government programs may help, but at the same time may only defer rent to July and August. He said running at 50 per cent capacity with all his bills in the summer months will be tough.

"It's a mixed feeling," Pat said. "I'm very excited for the opening. But again, I'm not sure if we'll be able to make it."