Sask. restaurants now allowed to sell alcohol for takeout and delivery

The Saskatchewan government says it is permanently modernizing how alcohol is sold in the province.

Effective Monday, restaurants in Saskatchewan that hold a valid liquor permit will be able to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery orders.

The goal is to assist some of the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These regulatory changes will provide additional service options for liquor-permitted restaurants and retailers to consider," said Jim Reiter, the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, in a news release.

The news rules are the result of regulatory changes. The 900 restaurants in the province will be able to to provide beer, wine, mixed cocktails and growlers through delivery or takeout without getting a separate permit.

Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province allowed restaurants that didn't previously have an off-sale licence to offer off-sale alcohol.

That changed when all public health restrictions were lifted on July 11. Restaurants and bars were no longer able to sell off-sale alcohol.

The province said at the time it was mulling a decision on making the rule changes permanent.

There are still rules and limits on delivery under the system announced Monday.

Restaurants will not be able to operate as full scale liquor retailers. That means they're unable to establish retail displays or have in-location shopping for takeout alcohol.

The province is also permitting retail stores to deliver alcohol to homes without having to apply for a separate permit.

"Customers have new expectations about access and convenience when it comes to the way alcohol is sold in the province," Reiter said in the news release.