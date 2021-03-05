Residents flee early morning house fire in Regina
The Walsh Acres house suffered heavy damage, and a neighbouring house was also marked by the flames.
Regina Fire spokesperson says residents got out safely
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire in the Walsh Acres neighbourhood of Regina.
The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, to the 4900 block of Juniper Drive.
The house suffered heavy damage, and a neighbouring house was also marked by the flames.
A Regina Fire & Protective Services spokesperson said the residents were able to get out safely.
The fire was under control within 30 minutes, according to officials.