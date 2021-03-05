Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Residents flee early morning house fire in Regina

The Walsh Acres house suffered heavy damage, and a neighbouring house was also marked by the flames.

Regina Fire spokesperson says residents got out safely

CBC News ·
Officials say the fire was under control within 30 minutes. (Regina Fire & Protective Services/Twitter)

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning fire in the Walsh Acres neighbourhood of Regina.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, to the 4900 block of Juniper Drive.

The house suffered heavy damage, and a neighbouring house was also marked by the flames.

The fire at the Walsh Acres house caused heavy damage and scorched the side of a neighbouring house. (Matt Howard/CBC)

A Regina Fire & Protective Services spokesperson said the residents were able to get out safely.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Matt Howard/CBC)
