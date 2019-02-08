'The power was gone': Water line break forces residents from Leader health centre

Rene Wagner was visiting his mother Thursday evening at the health centre in Leader, Sask., when the hallway started to flood.

"You could see down in the south wing of the nursing home, the water was all over the place, and it was just pouring ... It was just filling up the south wing of that hospital," Wagner said.

Then the lights went out.

"You could see the nurses and staff trying to clean the water up, and the lights were still on, then all of a sudden the lights went out, the power was gone, done. It started getting darker and darker and darker, and nobody had lights, there were no emergency lights," Wagner said, adding people were using their cellphones as lights.

"It was just crazy. I don't know why they didn't have no battery emergency lighting there. It was ridiculous."

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said a water main break caused the flooding and led to the power outage.

All of the residents, including Wagner's mother who is in palliative care, had to be evacuated from the centre.

About 25 were taken to the Cypress Regional Hospital and the Meadows long-term care facility in Swift Current, Sask., while a few residents went to stay with relatives.

The temporary closure has also disrupted emergency services. The nearest emergency departments are in Kindersley, Sask., and Maple Creek, Sask.

Leader is about 150 kilometres northwest of Swift Current, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

Wagner, who farms east of Leader, said it was a rough night for his mother.

"She wasn't doing too bad before they brought her down here, but she sure didn't have a very good night last night.

"That ride last night in the cold didn't do her no good at all, that's for sure."

Wagner said his mother now seems comfortable in Swift Current.

Although it was a tense situation, Wagner said the staff did a good job with the adverse conditions.

"The nurses and stuff, they did a fabulous job. The staff was great."

SHA is still trying to determine the extent of the damage to the $12-million facility, which only opened in the summer of 2018.