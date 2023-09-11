Regina United Church garden designated as space for reflection on Canada's residential school history

Elders, church members and residents gathered in a small churchyard in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood Sunday.

They were there to officially open the Westminster United Church healing garden, a churchyard reimagined and dedicated to reflection on Canada's residential school history.

The space is shaded by trees with walking paths winding through the garden, which includes native plants, benches and a gathering spot for ceremonies.

A medicine wheel will soon be added, along with identification plaques in English and Cree.

Elder Lorna Standingready attended three separate residential schools, one operated by the United Church of Canada, and was asked to offer her guidance in planning the garden.

"I didn't ever think I'd see a day like this, after 10 years in a residential school system, [where I was told] how my ways weren't any good, how they were evil," Standingready said at the garden's opening on Sunday.

Standingready said she now is proud to be a First Nations woman and decided it would be a good idea to give her support to the healing garden.

JoAnne Neely and other church members first got the idea for turning the underused churchyard at 13th Avenue and Cameron Street into a healing garden after seeing a webinar by the David Suzuki Foundation on the National Healing Forest Initiative.

The initiative gives grants to communities that dedicate green space for healing and reflection on Canada's history of residential schools.

"We're in a community that there's many Indigenous people that live here and we know there's many residential school survivors here as well, and we have a daycare inside the church. And so it will be a place that will be very well used," Neely said.

"It will become a place where they can come and smudge or have little gatherings. We really see this as a community neighbourhood area."

In addition to a grant from the Suzuki initiative, the United Church of Canada, Cathedral Neighbourhood Association and private donors helped pay for the garden, Neely said.