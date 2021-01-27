Permanent monument honouring residential school survivors to be built at Regina's Government House

The Saskatchewan government is building a permanent monument to honour residential school survivors at Government House in Regina.

The monument's construction is a response to the federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission's commitment to build publicly accessible, highly visible monuments to residential school survivors and their families in each capital city, the province said in a news release.

"The monument will be part of the healing journey, and I look forward to continuing my ongoing conversations with Elders and Knowledge Keepers as we work together to develop this meaningful and lasting tribute," Saskatchewan's Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said.

Canada's residential school system operated for more than 100 years. It removed approximately 150,000 Indigenous children from their families and communities and placed them into government-run residential schools.

Saskatchewan was home to approximately 20 federally operated residential schools during that time.