Reported cougar sighting in Moose Jaw, Sask. likely a house cat, police say

Moose Jaw police say the third reported cougar sighting in the city since September appears to be a false alarm.

Officers were told about the latest possible cougar sighting near Wakamow Valley on Monday around 2 p.m. CST, according to a news release.

Police and conservation officers attended the scene but couldn't find any cougar tracks after an extensive search. They also used a drone to get a birds-eye view but a cougar was not found.

Conservation officers said the sighting was most likely a common house cat that lives in the area.

Police thanked the community for their cooperation during the search.

Third sighting since September

There have been two other reports of cougars in the city since September.

The first occurred when a resident spotted the big cat on a doorbell camera. The animal was later found and killed by conservation officers.

On Nov. 1, Moose Jaw police received another report of a possible cougar sighting in the area of Sunningdale Park and Rotary Cove Trail, located east of the Sunningdale School.

Police attended to the area but did not locate a cougar.