No risk to the public after report of attempted abduction in North Battleford: RCMP

RCMP say there is no risk to the public after a report of an attempted abduction of a teenager in North Battleford last month.

On June 20, RCMP received a report about a man allegedly trying to abduct a teenage girl as she was walking down 110th Street near St. Laurent Drive.

The suspect had been described as an older Caucasian male with grey balding hair and a white beard driving a black SUV.

RCMP say they have since determined there was no criminality involved after an investigation involving interviews and reviewing security footage.

CBC News asked RCMP whether the allegations of the attempted abduction were false and whether its officers tracked down the driver of the SUV. RCMP did not provide answers to those questions.

The Mounties thanked the public and the media for spreading awareness about the investigation.