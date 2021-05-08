Sask. nears vaccination threshold for Step 1 of reopening plan

Saskatchewan is moving closer to one of the markers to proceed with Step 1 of its latest pandemic reopening plan, with 69.6 per cent of people over 40 having received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, the province said in its lastest update.

According to the benchmarks in the three-step plan, which the province revealed earlier this week, the province can move forward with its first step three weeks after a minimum of 70 per cent of those 40 and older have been vaccinated.

Vaccinations also must have opened to people 18 and up. On Saturday, the eligibility age for vaccination in the province dropped to 32 and up.

Step 1 reopening is set to include bringing the Regina zone in line with public health restrictions in the rest of the province.

Along with that, a host of other changes are set to come in to play, including these changes listed on the province's website:

Restaurants and bars open, maximum of six at a table, two metres or structural barriers between tables, dance floors and buffets remain closed, VLTs may reopen.

Places of worship allowed 30 per cent of capacity or 150 people, whichever is less, with physical distancing between households.

Group fitness classes involving intense training, like aerobics and spin, can resume, with three metres between participants.

Current restrictions remain in place for retail, personal care services, event facilities, casinos, bingo halls, theatres, art galleries, libraries and recreational facilities.

Current protocols remain in place for primary, secondary and post-secondary education and for child care.

Limit of 10 people at private indoor and outdoor gatherings, including household gatherings.

Limit of 30 people at public indoor gatherings.

Limit of 150 people at public outdoor gatherings.

Current province-wide masking mandate remains in place."

Step 2 can start after 70 per cent of people 30 and up have received their first dose of a vaccine, and at least three weeks have passed since the beginning of Step 1.

Step 3 can begin three weeks after 70 per cent of people 18 and up have received their first dose, and at least three weeks after Step 2 starts.