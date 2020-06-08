Reopening during pandemic 'almost like starting a new business': Sask. entrepreneur

Saskatchewan business owners are excited to welcome customers back as COVID-19 restrictions are loosened, but some say it's not as simple as unlocking the doors.

Nicola Tabb said reopening her Saskatoon clothing shop Better off Duds has brought "a wide array of emotions."

"I guess very surreal would be a good word to start with," Tabb told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "I'm having a hard time with it."

Tabb said it's been difficult managing some of the changes. For example, she can't help a customer with a zipper and has had to change her hours.

"I'm just asking people to have patience with us as we try and navigate it."

Better Off Duds owner Nicola Tabb says regulations bring a new array of challenges. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

Tabb said the she is looking at potential changes, including repricing items. She said she had to throw her previous plan out the window and is struggling in her personal life to manage the pandemic.

"It's really actually been probably the most difficult time in my life," Tabb said. "The world is a pretty awful place right now and I am just trying to make sure that my needs are taken care of first and foremost."

Could the stress of reopening a business be greater than the COVID-19 shutdown? We'll hear how two business owners are coping with welcoming back their customers. 9:47

Jess Tetu, who owns of Just for You Day Spas, which has multiple locations and about 158 employees around the province, agreed that it has been tough.

"I would say it's honestly been more difficult reopening than it was to make the decision to close, which I find really shocking to be honest," she said.

Jess Tetu said reopening during the pandemic is like starting a brand new store. (Submitted by Jess Tetu)

Tetu said she went into survival mode at first. She said she had to lay-off her entire workforce and that bringing them back has presented challenges.

"I wanted to make sure to ensure their safety and the impact that it's having on their mental health as well as mine," Tetu said. "It's just been like a whole new world every day — just kind of jump in and do what we can to keep our heads above water."

Tetu has had to implement new sanitation guidelines, change how many staff members can work at once and how many clients they can see in a day, and close the lounging area her spas used to offer.

"It's almost like starting a new business frankly," she said. "It's been kind of crazy, but I mean we're doing it. We're pushing through."

Tetu said she is thankful that Saskatchewan customers have been understanding so far.

'Be gentle with yourself'

Tabb said any businesses reopening need to be honest with themselves and their customers.

"Be gentle with yourself, be transparent with your customers about how things are for you," Tabb said. "And don't necessarily feel you need to put on a super brave face if that's not how you're feeling because everybody is going through this at the same time."

Tabb said the pandemic has been one of the most difficult times in her life. (Submitted by Nicola Tabb)

Tetu said she hopes business owners know they aren't alone.

"We're all kind of in this together really," she said. "We asked for advice to each other, talk to each other for support — business owner to business owner — I can think of 50 that I've been in touch with in the last couple of months."

Tetu asked customers to keep in mind that business owners are doing their best.

"Be gentle with us as we navigate through these difficult times."