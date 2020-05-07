Sask. NDP asks government to delay Phase 2 of reopening to address business concerns

The Saskatchewan NDP wants the province to delay Phase 2 of its reopening plan, currently scheduled for May 19.

"We're now just over a week from the start of Phase 2, but business owners have more questions than answers about how to open safely," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said Thursday.

"The province has failed to consult with those affected. They need to step up, listen to local business owners like those joining us today, and provide the guidelines and protections that are needed to ensure a successful and safe reopening of Saskatchewan businesses."

Meili and the NDP brought forward the concerns of some hair salon and barbershop owners in the province.

"You're telling us we can dress like surgeons, but we don't have to," said Julia Darling, owner of High Noon Barber Shop in Saskatoon.

"I have a large staff, including some with family members who are immunocompromised. We'll need a lot of protective equipment, and if we run out, we'll have to close. All we're really asking for is time and support to figure this out."

Phase 1 of the reopen started on Monday, allowing medical services including dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic offices to reopen.

Phase 2 starts on May 19, with businesses like clothing stores, hair salons and pawn shops able to open.

"I can't morally source PPE that's hard to come by, and it's not even clear what specifically we will need," said Kara Firman, owner of Guide Hair Salon in Saskatoon.

"This is putting all of us in a really difficult position. Either we open and struggle with the safety risk, increased overhead cost and fewer customers, or we stay closed and face that ongoing loss of revenue."

Phases 3 to 5 do not yet have starting dates. Businesses like gyms and child-care centres are in Phase 3. Restaurants can also open then at 50 per cent capacity in Phase 3. Phase 4 includes businesses like bingo halls and casinos. Phase 5 is the lifting of long-term restrictions.

The province has said it will evaluate the reopening plan as COVID-19 evolves. Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced a delay to Phase 1 reopening in La Loche and Lloydminster on April 29.

On Thursday, the government said the situation in the Lloydminster Hospital, which prompted the delay in reopening was "stable" and will allow Phase 1 businesses to start opening in the city on May 11.

La Loche's reopening remains on hold.

Government tweaks Phase 2, allows malls to open and stores to accept returns

Last Friday, the government updated its list of what is permitted in Phase 2, including allowing shopping malls to open and letting customers return purchased items.

Malls, which were not included in the initial reopen plan but have since been added, will have to follow the same rules as retail stores, with some additions:

Shopping mall operators must implement measures to ensure appropriate physical distancing in the common spaces of the mall, and queues must be managed with a minimum of two metres between people.

Washrooms may be open to staff and the public, but increased cleaning and disinfection must take place.

Food court facilities are restricted to pick-up and delivery service only. All seating areas must be closed.

For retail stores, the government had previously prohibited returns and did not allow clothing stores to open their fitting rooms. The new guidelines relax those rules:

"Discourage the use of change rooms. If they are being used, ensure the surfaces are cleaned and disinfected between each use. Only allow 50 per cent occupancy (keeping every other change room vacant) to space out customers."

"Discourage the exchange or return of goods. If goods have to be returned, ensure returns are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Where possible, wipe down merchandise with disinfectant. Returned goods should be isolated in a separate bin (labelled with return date) for at least 72 hours before being returned to store shelves. Employees must wash their hands after handling."

Golfers can tee off starting May 15 and will now be allowed to rent clubs and pull carts. Pro shops can operate as long as they follow the retail guidelines.

See the full reopening plan, including the tweaks made May 1, here: