Remembrance Day marked with live, online ceremonies across Sask.

While many Remembrance Day ceremonies continued to be online, the public could still attend a few in person.

A group of people braved chilly conditions to take part in the University of Saskatchewan annual Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony Thursday afternoon.

One of the people laying a wreath was Major Nabeel Samad.

Samad is a physician with the armed forces and also teaches medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

He only joined the military in the summer of 2020.

Major Nabeel Samad reflects while at a Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. (Scott Larson/CBC News)

Dr. Samad said it was an honour to now be part of the military and to lay a wreath at the Memorial Gates on campus.

"I'm an immigrant and being in Canada is one of the best things that has happened to me and my family, and that's my way of giving back to Canada," Samad said..

Dr. Samad has yet to be deployed on any missions, but he is looking forward to putting his medical skills to use when called upon.

Military personnel stand on guard at the Remembrance Day Ceremony held outside the Legislature in Regina. (Radio-Canada)

The Saskatoon Remembrance Day service usually held at Sasktel Centre was again a virtual ceremony. The streamed event was held at HMCS Unicorn and can be seen at online at saskatoonremembers.ca.

One of the veterans featured in the program was Lt.-Col. Gillan Dulle.

One of Lt.-Col. Gillian Dulle's good firends was killed in action just weeks beore Remembrance Day during her first tour in Afghanistan in 2009. (Youtube)

Dulle did two tours in Afghanistan and said she'll never forget her first Remembrance Day there in 2009.

"Two weeks prior to Nov. 11 on my first deployment, a good friend of mine was killed in action," Dulle said. "On Nov.1, I stood on the tarmac of Kandahar Airfield for his ramp ceremony to send him back to Canada.

"Ten days after that it was my first Remembrance Day, my first Nov. 11 in theatre, and the true purpose of Remembrance Day really changed for me that year. It really became about the soldiers that are currently serving on behalf of Canada throughout the world and the sacrifices that they were willing to make, and that connection between our soldiers past and present to those that are serving currently."

Knox United Church held its annual Remembrance Day Concert, a tribute to all those who have gone before.

Jerry Roenspiess is the president of the Royal Regina Rifles Association. (Radio-Canada)

At Beardys & Okemasis First Nation a Remembrance Day Ceremony was held at Veterans Hall and featured an Air Force fly over.

Meanwhile, in Regina a ceremony was held at the Saskatchewan War Memorial on the legislative grounds.

The event included a 21-gun salute from the Royal Regina Rifles.

Particpants at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Regina had to brave snowy conditions. (Radio-Canada)

"The Rifles have always been a part of this community, right from First World War, Second World War onwards to other strifes, peacekeeping," said Jerry Roenspiess, president of the Royal Regina Rifles Assocation.

"Today is a chance for an act of remembrance to think back to our fallen, to the soldiers that came before us and those that paid the ultimate sacrifice."

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001 also hosted its annual ceremony in Regina's Victoria Park at the cenotaph.

The public came out in chilly conditions to the Remembrance Day ceremony on the legislative grounds in Regina. (Radio-Canada)

The Nightingales vocal quartet was performing a Remembrance Day tribute Thursday evening in Regina at the Artesian.

In Moose Jaw the Royal Canadian Branch 59 held a small ceremony at Jones Parkview Funeral Home.

The Prince Albert branch of the Royal Canadian Legion held a small ceremony in the City Hall courtyard.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 70 in North Battleford live streamed its virtual ceremony from Legion Hall.