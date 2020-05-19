Charges laid in Sask. homicide bring grieving fiancée little closure

Tashina Peters remembers waking up to the sound of a stranger at the door the night her fiancé, Ryan John Gatzke, was killed.

She didn't know it at the time, but there were multiple people in her home.

What had started as a normal night evolved into something "so graphic, like something you'd only ever see in a movie," she said. Peters and Gatzke had been out having a good time in town. They went for dinner and stopped in for a visit with Gatzke's cousin before going home to bed.

Peters, who was pregnant at the time of the homicide, said the couple had laid down for what seemed like 10 minutes before the ordeal began.

It was a robbery, she said. She heard someone asking 27-year-old Gatzke about his safe and money. Then she heard three shots. Then silence.

When she went out to their dining room, she saw her partner lying in a pool of blood.

"I can't get that image out of my head and it hurts," she said.

RCMP said Tuesday that four people had been charged in connection with the homicide after an eight-month investigation.

Jacob Joseph Ballentyne, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, along with 22-year-old Isaac Melko and an 18-year-old man who cannot be identified due to his age at the time of the alleged offence.

Charles Michael Lewis McLean, 23, has been charged with manslaughter.

The men also face a long list of other charges, including breaking and entering, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent.

Peters said the age of the alleged perpetrators is upsetting. She said justice can never be served.

"He's gone. It's not bringing him back. I get to look at our innocent daughter everyday and I can only tell her so much — because I only got a year [with him]."

Peters was traumatized by Gatzke's death. She spends her nights sleepless, often getting up multiple times to check the doors and windows.

"Now, that I have his daughter Halo it's just it hurts more," she said.

Peters said Halo is Gatzke's only child and that he was excited to become a parent. The five-month old is starting to look more like him.

Peters said this tragedy has taught her a lesson in how fleeting life is.

"Love the people you have in front of you because they could get taken from you so fast."

Ryan Gatzke died in hospital on Oct. 18, 2019, after he was critically injured in his own home. (Submitted by Tashina Peters)

Peters laughed through tears when remembering how Gatzke's smile and singing voice attracted her to him. To Peters, Gatzke was perfect.

"He was a hardworking man. He knew what he wanted in life and I love the fact that he accepted my children as his own," she said.

When Gatzke proposed to her, Peters said he'd have to ask her daughter, but he said he had already got that approval.

"He never let me be sad, he always went out of his way to make me happy."

The four accused in Gatzke's death made their first appearances in North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday.