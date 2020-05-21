Theatre colleague remembers 24-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash Tuesday

Ahmed Cheema is being remembered as a wonderful, beautiful and loving person who regularly contributed to the arts and Muslim communities in Regina.

Cheema, 24, died Tuesday evening after what police describe as a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Wascana Parkway and 23rd Avenue in Regina.

"We are having Ramadan and he passed away while he was fasting," said Ayesha Mohsin, who worked with Cheema. "It's just a tremendous loss for the community."

Mohsin is the founder and artistic director of Lexeme Theatre. She said Cheema was an important and vital part of the organization in roles as an apprentice, co-director and cinematographer before his death.

Ahmed Cheema was a vital part of Lexeme Theatre, according to founder Ayesha Mohsin. Cheema was also part of a music program on CJTR community radio. (CJTR/Facebook)

Cheema was part of the Muslim Students' Association and Pakistan Students' Association at the University of Regina. According to a post on the Muslim Students' Association Facebook page, Cheema's parents are in Saudi Arabia.

Mohsin said she is overwhelmed by the news of his death and she isn't sure how the company will manage without him.

"I am so heartbroken right now," she said.

Cheema could be heard on Regina's radio waves as he was part of a Pakistani music program on CJTR community radio, Apna Regina, with Hassan Siddiqui.

The show, announced by CJTR in November 2018, is billed as a weekly conversation in Hindi and Urdu. Apna Regina translates to Our Regina, according to CJTR, and it airs on Sundays.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the motorcycle crash are being investigated, Regina police said in a news release.