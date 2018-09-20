Knife-wielding man on bike wearing 'V for Vendetta' mask stopped by Regina police

A bicycle-riding, knife-wielding, Guy-Fawkes-mask wearing man was arrested by Regina police early Wednesday morning.

Police were called just after midnight to the 1800 block of Scarth St. for reports of a masked man riding a bike and in possession of "a large knife."

Police found the man at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Hamilton Street. The man did have a big knife and was wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, also known as the mask worn by the main character in the movie V for Vendetta, according to police.

The man was arrested and searched by police. They found two more knives on the man.

He was taken to hospital after it was revealed one of the hidden blades had cut him during his arrest.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

In a news release that came out the same day, police said they were also searching for a robber on a bike wearing a red Halloween mask. It's not known whether the two cases are connected,