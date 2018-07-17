Skip to Main Content
Remains of Sweetgrass Kennedy, 4, found on banks of North Saskatchewan River

Remains of Sweetgrass Kennedy, 4, found on banks of North Saskatchewan River

RCMP say they have found the remains of a four-year-old boy who disappeared from Prince Albert. Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen playing with a group of children on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River on May 10.

4-year-old was last seen on May 10 playing on the banks of the river

CBC News ·
Prince Albert police say they've recovered the remains of Sweetgrass Kennedy, who went missing in May. (Prince Albert Police Service)

RCMP say they have found the remains of a four-year-old boy who disappeared from Prince Albert in May.

Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen May 10, playing with a group of children on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, according to Prince Albert police.

Melfort RCMP say they received a report of human remains found along the North Saskatchewan riverbank near James Smith Cree Nation on July 14.

Police sent the evidence they found to Saskatoon for examination by a forensic pathologist and forensic anthropologist.

The Office of the Chief Coroner then confirmed the identity of the remains as Kennedy's.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us