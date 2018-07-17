RCMP say they have found the remains of a four-year-old boy who disappeared from Prince Albert in May.

Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen May 10, playing with a group of children on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, according to Prince Albert police.

Melfort RCMP say they received a report of human remains found along the North Saskatchewan riverbank near James Smith Cree Nation on July 14.

Police sent the evidence they found to Saskatoon for examination by a forensic pathologist and forensic anthropologist.

The Office of the Chief Coroner then confirmed the identity of the remains as Kennedy's.