Remains of Sweetgrass Kennedy, 4, found on banks of North Saskatchewan River
RCMP say they have found the remains of a four-year-old boy who disappeared from Prince Albert. Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen playing with a group of children on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River on May 10.
4-year-old was last seen on May 10 playing on the banks of the river
RCMP say they have found the remains of a four-year-old boy who disappeared from Prince Albert in May.
Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen May 10, playing with a group of children on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, according to Prince Albert police.
Melfort RCMP say they received a report of human remains found along the North Saskatchewan riverbank near James Smith Cree Nation on July 14.
Police sent the evidence they found to Saskatoon for examination by a forensic pathologist and forensic anthropologist.
The Office of the Chief Coroner then confirmed the identity of the remains as Kennedy's.