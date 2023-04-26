Remains of missing woman found in woods near Prince Albert: RCMP

RCMP say the remains of a woman who had been missing for months were found on Sunday in woods in the RM of Buckland, near Prince Albert, Sask.

After receiving a report about the remains, officers responded and began a sudden death investigation with the assistance of several Saskatchewan RCMP units, a RCMP news release stated.

RCMP says the remains were identified as Joanne Highway, who was reported missing on Dec. 9, 2022. She was 41 at the time.

She had been last seen on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation on Nov. 24, 2022, according to a RCMP news release.

RCMP's investigation into Highway's death is ongoing, pending final results of the autopsy and toxicology. Saskatchewan's Coroners Service is assisting with the investigation.

Police say preliminary indication suggests that no foul play is suspected in relation to Highway's death.