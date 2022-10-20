Remai Modern switching to by-donation admission starting Saturday

People visiting the Remai Modern art museum in Saskatoon will soon no longer have to pay a fixed ticket price to enter.

Starting Saturday, admission to Remai Modern will be fully by donation for the next 20 years, representatives of the museum announced Thursday.

The change comes after the Frank and Ellen Remai Foundation made a $10-million commitment to support the change.

"We have a gem in our city, we should all wear that with a lot of pride. I know that I am extremely proud," said Ellen Remai in a news release.

"My gift … reaffirms my relationship and my long-term commitment to Remai Modern."

The change comes five years after the museum first opened its doors in October 2017, and after the implementation of a new strategic plan, according to a news release from the Remai.

During the consultation process for the plan, the museum reached out to hundreds of people, including the general public, artists, Indigenous leaders, the city as well as the business and education sectors, said Johan Lundh, one of the co-executive directors and CEOs, on Thursday.

"We heard strongly that access was a priority."

Pay what you want, says co-executive director

Until this week, non-members have been paying $12 to enter the Remai Modern, while seniors aged 65 and older as well as students paid $10. Admission at the door for kids under 18 and members has already been, and will stay, free of charge.

A Remai Modern membership starts at $45 per year, the website said.

While the recommended donation amount in the future will be $10, it's up to the visitors how much they give, said Lundh.

"You can pay $1 or, if you have a fabulous time, you can pay $100," he said.

"There is no upper limit or lower limit. So it's to make sure that everybody feels they can enter here without feeling the pressure of purchasing a ticket."

Museum predicts more visitors

The museum started a pilot project in February, offering admission by-donation on Wednesdays only.

On those days, museum staff noticed a doubling of attendance, with people giving $6 per visitor on average, said Aileen Burnsthe, Remai's second co-executive director and CEO.

Due to experiences with the pay-what-you-can model in the past, the museum now hopes to attract a more diverse group of people.

"When we drop the financial barrier to access, we see more and larger family groups, lots of newcomers to the city exploring us for the first time," said Burnsthe.

The art museum predicts 30 per cent more visitors at its door following the change to admission fees, said Lundh.

Aileen Burns, right, and Johan Lundh are Remai Modern's co-executive directors and CEOs. Burns said museum attendance is on track to reach 70 per cent of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Theresa Kliem/CBC)

The Frank and Ellen Remai Foundation will continue to match eligible donations and memberships to the museum, according to Remai Modern's news release.

The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays every week.