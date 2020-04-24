Help wind down with these relaxing views Saskatchewan has to offer

Feeling cooped up? We want you to relax and enjoy the views from your screen. This is about soaking up some nature while practicing safe distancing

South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon

Help wind down with this relaxing view of the river by the weir in Saskatoon, where the pelicans have recently returned.

We're also joined by a busy beaver!

Regina's Wascana Trails

Relax with this look at Regina's Wascana Trails.