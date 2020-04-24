Help wind down with these relaxing views Saskatchewan has to offer
Feeling cooped up? We want you to relax and enjoy the views from your screen. This is about soaking up some nature while practicing safe distancing
South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon
Help wind down with this relaxing view of the river by the weir in Saskatoon, where the pelicans have recently returned.
We're also joined by a busy beaver!
Regina's Wascana Trails
Relax with this look at Regina's Wascana Trails.
