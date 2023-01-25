Sask. regional park now holds world record for longest line of water inflatables

A park in southwest Saskatchewan has been informed that it broke a world record this past July. Lac Pelletier Regional Park now holds the Guinness record for the longest line of water inflatables.

Tammy Tangen said that the park was only recently alerted to the fact it had officially broken the record. The line was 358.70 metres long, 143 metres longer than the previous record set at a pool in Milan, Italy.

Tangen said the community around the park is amazing and had a great day out on the water.

"They were just like, 'Well why can't we do this?' And why can't we? We have the best community ever and it was proven. We brought all these people together into one location. We had just about 400 floaties," she told CBC's The Afternoon Edition.

Close to 400 floaties were on the water that day. (Lac Pelletier Regional Park)

Tangen said the community started preparing for the attempt in September 2021. Between gathering volunteers, the application process and getting everyone into the water that day, it was quite a process, Tangen said.

Brenda Clark watched her family of 14 participate in the event. She said it took longer than she thought to get everyone out on the water.

"It just seemed like a fun project. We had heard about it actually early on in May and we had to pre-register, so we signed each group up," she said.

"I think for our kids especially, and for our … grandkids, they were super excited when they heard that they had made this."

Lac Pelletier is about 240 kilometres southwest of Regina.