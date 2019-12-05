Regina's Wascana Centre introduces community safety officers

Visitors to Wascana Park in Regina can expect to see the newly implemented community safety officers (CSOs) patrolling the area this summer.

Having just completed their training, the officers have been in effect the last few weeks.

The CSOs will perform their duties on bike, on foot and with "traditional patrol vehicles," according to a news release.

The Provincial Capital Commission, which oversees Wascana Centre, unveiled the officers as part of a new public safety program designed to foster community engagement.

"These officers will not only serve as goodwill ambassadors for Wascana Centre, but will also help create a space that is safe, healthy, and enjoyable for all visitors," said Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris.

The CSOs will have the full powers of a peace officer and will be tasked with providing security, enforcing laws and answering questions from visitors.

They will work alongside the Regina Police Service as well as Wascana's other security agencies.