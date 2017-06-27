Regina downtown business group wants $25K more for plaza pavilion

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) is asking for an additional $25,000 from the City of Regina for a city plaza pavilion.

The project has already received $150,000 from the city through an agreement made in 2017. RDBID pledged to raise the other half of the needed funds and were able to raise more than the estimated cost of construction.

They are now asking the city to honour the original 50/50 agreement. This would bring the city's contribution to $175,000 for the project.

Once complete the pavilion will be located at the west end of the plaza at the intersection of Lorne Street and 12th Avenue.

A report by the city administration says there is a "direct link between higher levels of activity in the downtown and citizens' perceptions of safety."

'Hub of activity'

Judith Veresuk, the executive director of RDBID, says the pavilion will be a hub of activity for the summer months and some winter months as needed.

The pavilion would serve as an information kiosk for downtown Regina, as well as a rental station for sports equipment and other games. RDBID says there will be ping-pong tables available, as well as bistro seating and extended wi-fi.

The pavilion is expected to be complete in May of this year. Versuk says it will be open and ready to operate the summer programming starting in June.

Naming rights for the pavilion are being offered to any donor who contributes up to $100,000.

The request for funding was approved for recommendation yesterday and will be forwarded to the council for the final decision later this month.