Keeping industrial zones industrial keeps your residential property taxes lower: Regina city administration

A proposed new zoning bylaw in the city of Regina is raising some eyebrows, but city administration says it's necessary to keep property taxes as low as possible.

The proposal would limit the expansion of existing recreational businesses in industrial areas and keep new ones from opening up.

"Our industrial land base is very important for the city because ... it's the industrial and commercial tax base that keeps the other tax groups, like residential [zoning areas] lower," Diane Hawryluk, executive director of city planning and community development, told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Monday.

Hawryluk said the city's official community plan has a goal of discouraging the conversion of industrial lands to non-industrial uses.

She said in other cities where industrial areas have mixed with businesses, there has been conflict between the use of those lands.

Jordan McKay, owner of the Regina Climbing Centre, said his business would be unsustainable if it weren't in an industrial zone.

McKay's business is located in the northwest region of Regina, near the Get Air Regina Trampoline Park and three other gymnastics businesses, surrounded by transport companies, scrap yards and the like.

The rent is lower in the area, the buildings have the high ceiling necessary for that type of athletics and it's convenient to employees of nearby businesses who drop by for a lunch hour workout, he said.

"My concerns, with regard to me is that the city is taking kind of an anti-recreation, anti-mixed stance on industrial areas," McKay said.

Hawryluk said the city always wants mixed-use areas but in residential and commercial zones.

"It's not always appropriate in every industrial type zone and we have to realize that," she said.

Anyone with concerns can voice it to city council by making a submission to the city clerk. That must be done before 1 p.m. CST on June 11.

Council will meet on June 17.

"This is an open and transparent process. We want feedback," Hawryluk said.