Proposed new zoning for Regina would mean no new gyms, martial arts studios in industrial areas

Proposed changes to the City of Regina's zoning bylaw would see new gyms and martial arts studios not being allowed in industrial areas.

Existing facilities of the prohibited types would be grandfathered in, but would not be allowed to expand.

One gym that was hoping to expand is now up against the clock.

Kim Delesoy is the owner and instructor at Spirit of the Dragon, a martial arts studio at 1210 Lorne St. When the business approached the city about expansion for a non-profit program, they were told about the potential changes.

The plan was to put an addition on to house more of the free or highly-discounted programming they do for those who can't afford it. The programming would include things like confidence building, team building and self-defence, Delesoy said.

Delesoy said if they don't proceed with the renovation before the bylaw changes, it won't be an option for them.

"I was shocked, to be honest," Delesoy said. "We have so many martial arts and fitness businesses in that area."

Industrial areas are ideal places to operate gyms because a large amount of square footage is available at a low price, Delesoy said.

"It tends to be about the only affordable place for this type of business because they're not huge money makers. We can't work on the same footage as a small retail store and we can't bring in the same amount of money," she said.

Delesoy said she is planning on reaching out to other businesses and also talking to the city.

Joe Bossenberry, co-owner of Queen City Martial Arts, said that he hopes the grandfather clause does end up making it into the bylaw. He is also concerned about the expansion of his business in the future.

"If you need to move to a bigger space, well now you're forced into more expensive areas. You have no choice now," he said.

Colliers International sent a letter to Bossenberry informing him of the potential changes. It's not clear why Colliers sent the letter.

CBC asked the city for comment on the changes. It has not yet given an explanation.