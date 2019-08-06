Regina city council holding special meeting to discuss zoning and sign bylaws

Regina city council is set to discuss zoning and sign bylaws at a special meeting on Tuesday night.

It comes after a two-part council meeting in June that saw more than 170 delegates weigh in on different issues around zoning and signs, including fitness facility zoning and potential impacts of proposed rules around signage used for advertising.

The agenda packet for Tuesday's meeting — which is 1,235 pages long — addresses issues like infill development, building size requirements and proposed regulations around decks and patios in certain areas.

It also includes proposed rules around digital signs, sandwich signs, portable signs and permanent billboards, such as the distances required between temporary signs and permanent billboards.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. CST at city hall.