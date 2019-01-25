Regina's zoning overhaul proposes more spaces for apartments, mobile homes and bike parking

Proposed changes to Regina's zoning bylaw could see more areas of the city open up for apartments, parks for mobile homes or bicycle parking stalls, among other things.

The city has announced the updates to the bylaw, which it says were shaped through consultations with multiple groups.

The zoning bylaw is the city's rule book on everything from how tall buildings can be in neighbourhoods to the location of cannabis stores and more.

"Once adopted, the new zoning bylaw will shape the city's future growth," Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news release.

The proposed changes include requiring bicycle parking stalls for apartments and for non-residential uses. Another change would see a required minimum of at least one parking stall for each residential home.

The new bylaw would permit apartments to be built in more zones, and allow "manufactured-home parks" — more commonly called mobile home parks — in other areas of the city.

Another proposed change is to no longer allow concrete for residential landscaping — if a person wanted to turn their front lawn into a parking slab, for instance.

All the proposals can be found at the city's website, where people can also provide feedback through an online form.

The city is planning hearings on the new bylaws in each city ward, and will continue to hear public review until March 15.

The zoning bylaw will be presented to city council for review in June 2019.